Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 28.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,388,504 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 757,010 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $48,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 591.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 394.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 3,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HPE shares. Barclays raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

In other news, SVP Justin Hotard sold 12,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total transaction of $189,327.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 8,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $131,951.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 285,987 shares of company stock valued at $4,650,199 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPE traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.34. The company had a trading volume of 82,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,322,068. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.59. The company has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.46 and its 200 day moving average is $14.90.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.75%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

