Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2,080.00

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,080 ($28.23) and last traded at GBX 2,091 ($28.38), with a volume of 238817 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,098 ($28.48).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HIK shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,880 ($39.09) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,460 ($33.39) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($40.72) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,460 ($33.39) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,682 ($36.41).

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,240.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,409.72. The company has a market capitalization of £4.82 billion and a PE ratio of 14.05.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.