Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.65

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.65 and traded as high as $19.14. Holly Energy Partners shares last traded at $18.82, with a volume of 175,731 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Holly Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Holly Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $122.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.37 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 43.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 66.99%.

In other Holly Energy Partners news, Director James H. Lee sold 8,809 shares of Holly Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $143,146.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 153,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. 86.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

