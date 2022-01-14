Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,355,752 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 160,977 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Hologic worth $1,576,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Formula Growth Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 100,693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,718,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,484,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,605,000 after purchasing an additional 53,021 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Hologic by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 676,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,902,000 after purchasing an additional 326,308 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Hologic by 78,841.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 30,748 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Hologic by 19.5% in the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 289,794 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,390,000 after buying an additional 47,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

HOLX opened at $69.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.10. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $60.10 and a one year high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.18 and its 200-day moving average is $73.95.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 57.61% and a net margin of 33.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HOLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.36.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $194,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

