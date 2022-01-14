Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Upgraded by Truist to “Buy”

Truist upgraded shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have $448.00 target price on the home improvement retailer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $420.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HD. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $419.16.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of HD traded down $12.75 on Thursday, hitting $374.23. 126,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,697,643. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $398.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $356.74. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Unified Trust Company N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.9% in the second quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 18,874 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 178,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $58,523,000 after acquiring an additional 40,707 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 87,665 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 30,829 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,831,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.