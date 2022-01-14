Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Short Interest Update

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, an increase of 213.9% from the December 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

HKXCY traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.59. 26,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,002. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a one year low of $53.76 and a one year high of $74.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.38.

Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, Post Trade, and Technology.

