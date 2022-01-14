Hot Cross Hits Market Capitalization of $37.33 Million (HOTCROSS)

Hot Cross (CURRENCY:HOTCROSS) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 14th. One Hot Cross coin can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000762 BTC on popular exchanges. Hot Cross has a total market cap of $37.33 million and $3.03 million worth of Hot Cross was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hot Cross has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00063675 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00074469 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,310.96 or 0.07687065 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,986.43 or 0.99801614 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00008585 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00069421 BTC.

Hot Cross Profile

Hot Cross’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,749,999 coins. The Reddit community for Hot Cross is https://reddit.com/r/hotcross . Hot Cross’ official Twitter account is @hotcrosscom

Hot Cross Coin Trading

