Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Howard Hughes Corporation operates as a real estate company engaged in the development of master planned communities and other strategic real estate development opportunities across the United States. The Company operates its business in two lines of business: Master Planned Communities and Strategic Development. Its Master Planned Communities segment consists of the development and sale of residential and commercial land, primarily in large-scale projects in and around Columbia, Maryland; Houston, Texas; and Las Vegas, Nevada. Its Strategic Development segment is made up of near, medium and long-term real estate properties and development projects. Howard Hughes Corporation is headquartered in Wacker Drive, Chicago. “

NYSE:HHC opened at $102.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Howard Hughes has a 1 year low of $81.27 and a 1 year high of $113.20.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.32. Howard Hughes had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 7.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Howard Hughes will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Howard Hughes declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 74.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 206,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,145,000 after buying an additional 87,959 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the third quarter valued at $355,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 3.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 69.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 59,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after acquiring an additional 24,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 8.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 52,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

About Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities; Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

