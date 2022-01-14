HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the computer maker on Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%.

HP has increased its dividend by 43.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. HP has a dividend payout ratio of 22.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect HP to earn $4.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.6%.

Get HP alerts:

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $38.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.00. HP has a 52-week low of $24.07 and a 52-week high of $39.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.28.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.42 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that HP will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.43.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total transaction of $1,286,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Harvey Anderson sold 7,811 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $244,171.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 357,989 shares of company stock worth $12,258,879. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HP stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 117.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in HP were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.