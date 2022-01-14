HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given a GBX 473 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 473 ($6.42) price objective on HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 500 ($6.79) price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on HSBC from GBX 460 ($6.24) to GBX 484 ($6.57) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 485 ($6.58) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 620 ($8.42) price target on HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 496.83 ($6.74).

HSBA stock opened at GBX 514.05 ($6.98) on Tuesday. HSBC has a 1-year low of GBX 344.46 ($4.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 514.60 ($6.99). The stock has a market capitalization of £104.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 446.12 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 418.64.

In other HSBC news, insider Ewen Stevenson bought 38,653 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 434 ($5.89) per share, for a total transaction of £167,754.02 ($227,710.09).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

