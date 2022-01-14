Huang Li Buys 6,000,000 Shares of Image Resources NL (ASX:IMA) Stock

Image Resources NL (ASX:IMA) insider Huang Li purchased 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.21 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of A$1,230,000.00 ($884,892.09).

Huang Li also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 26th, Huang Li acquired 2,557,173 shares of Image Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.19 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of A$475,634.18 ($342,182.86).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Image Resources NL operates as a mineral sands mining company in Western Australia. It holds 100% interests in the Boonanarring and Atlas Mineral Sands Project, which are in North Perth Basin in Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

