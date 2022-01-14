Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Sold by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 12.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,736,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,370,000 after acquiring an additional 313,081 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Hubbell by 21.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,099,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,517,000 after purchasing an additional 196,183 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Hubbell by 8.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,416,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,587,000 after purchasing an additional 112,951 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Hubbell by 5.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,766,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,165,000 after purchasing an additional 91,093 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in Hubbell by 14.2% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 720,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,257,000 after purchasing an additional 89,434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

HUBB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hubbell from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of Hubbell stock traded down $4.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $195.96. 7,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,409. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $149.07 and a 1 year high of $212.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $205.84 and its 200 day moving average is $197.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 63.44%.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

