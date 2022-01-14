Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €70.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($79.55) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BOSS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.30 ($66.25) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Nord/LB set a €64.00 ($72.73) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($68.18) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €68.00 ($77.27) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Monday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €62.00 ($70.45) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hugo Boss presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €62.65 ($71.19).

BOSS traded up €2.00 ($2.27) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €52.94 ($60.16). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,526. Hugo Boss has a 52 week low of €25.54 ($29.02) and a 52 week high of €59.98 ($68.16). The company’s 50-day moving average is €54.09 and its 200-day moving average is €51.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion and a PE ratio of 78.66.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

