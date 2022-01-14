Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €68.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €68.00 ($77.27) target price on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BOSS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Baader Bank set a €62.00 ($70.45) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.30 ($66.25) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €64.00 ($72.73) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($68.18) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($85.23) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €62.65 ($71.19).

Hugo Boss stock opened at €52.94 ($60.16) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 78.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Hugo Boss has a 1 year low of €25.54 ($29.02) and a 1 year high of €59.98 ($68.16). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €54.09 and its 200-day moving average price is €51.64.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

