Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €68.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €68.00 ($77.27) target price on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BOSS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Baader Bank set a €62.00 ($70.45) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.30 ($66.25) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €64.00 ($72.73) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($68.18) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($85.23) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €62.65 ($71.19).

Hugo Boss stock opened at €52.94 ($60.16) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 78.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Hugo Boss has a 1 year low of €25.54 ($29.02) and a 1 year high of €59.98 ($68.16). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €54.09 and its 200-day moving average price is €51.64.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

