Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Huntington Bancshares in a report released on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.34. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HBAN. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $17.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.32. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $17.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.27.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,932,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 13.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,156,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,043,000 after acquiring an additional 365,609 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 5.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 968,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,822,000 after acquiring an additional 52,545 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 5.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 488,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after acquiring an additional 23,654 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 2.0% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 466,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after acquiring an additional 9,268 shares during the period. 78.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Richard A. Pohle sold 4,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $79,810.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 17,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $303,815.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 366,827 shares of company stock worth $5,907,614. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. This is a positive change from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.26%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.