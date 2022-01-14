Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Hits New 12-Month High at $17.48

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.48 and last traded at $17.41, with a volume of 282755 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.33.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HBAN shares. UBS Group started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.94.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is a positive change from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 45.26%.

In related news, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $103,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 17,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $303,815.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 366,827 shares of company stock valued at $5,907,614 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 45.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,762,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,351,154,000 after buying an additional 51,806,488 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,061,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,948,908,000 after buying an additional 4,124,809 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 34.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,458,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,102,610,000 after buying an additional 19,606,401 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 42,980,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $664,537,000 after buying an additional 312,096 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 21.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,979,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $499,165,000 after buying an additional 6,213,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

