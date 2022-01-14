Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, FinViz reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $19.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut Huntington Bancshares from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.94.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $17.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.27. Huntington Bancshares has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.32.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.14). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is a boost from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.26%.

In other news, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $103,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $59,184.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 366,827 shares of company stock valued at $5,907,614 in the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 77,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 13,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 29,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.