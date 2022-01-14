HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Trading 4.3% Higher

Shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) traded up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.31 and last traded at $7.29. 9,129 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,649,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.99.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HUYA shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of HUYA in a report on Monday, December 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of HUYA from $13.20 to $11.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. China Renaissance Securities decreased their price objective on shares of HUYA from $11.90 to $10.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of HUYA in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HUYA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.54.

Get HUYA alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.70 and its 200 day moving average is $10.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.72.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $461.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.14 million. HUYA had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 11.24%. Research analysts predict that HUYA Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of HUYA by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 432,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 19,026 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in HUYA by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 19,748 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in HUYA by 19.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 288,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 46,214 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of HUYA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of HUYA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. 27.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUYA Company Profile (NYSE:HUYA)

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.