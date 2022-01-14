Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Price Target Raised to C$35.00 at CIBC

Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hydro One currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.83.

HRNNF stock opened at $25.48 on Tuesday. Hydro One has a 12 month low of $21.09 and a 12 month high of $26.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.58.

Hydro One Ltd. engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. The Transmission segment comprises the transmission of high voltage electricity. The Distribution segment refers to the delivery of electricity to end customers and certain other municipal electricity distributors.

