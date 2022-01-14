HyperCash Achieves Market Capitalization of $18.56 Million (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 14th. HyperCash has a market capitalization of $18.56 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HyperCash has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HyperCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000972 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,261.68 or 0.99812019 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.40 or 0.00088332 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.06 or 0.00335501 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00019074 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.95 or 0.00441543 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.39 or 0.00140273 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00008337 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007568 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001788 BTC.

HyperCash Coin Profile

HC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. The official website for HyperCash is h.cash . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

HyperCash Coin Trading

