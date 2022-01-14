I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “I-Mab is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of biologics to treat diseases with significant unmet medical needs, particularly cancers and autoimmune disorders. I-Mab is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on I-Mab in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on I-Mab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, I-Mab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.85.

Shares of I-Mab stock opened at $35.42 on Wednesday. I-Mab has a one year low of $35.30 and a one year high of $85.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.89.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of I-Mab by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,892,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,193,000 after purchasing an additional 100,726 shares during the last quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of I-Mab by 72.2% during the third quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,701,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,009,000 after purchasing an additional 713,414 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of I-Mab by 203.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,433,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,937,000 after purchasing an additional 961,765 shares during the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of I-Mab by 77.9% during the second quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 943,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,178,000 after purchasing an additional 413,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of I-Mab by 11.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 848,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,541,000 after purchasing an additional 84,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

