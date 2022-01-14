i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Shares Gap Down to $23.44

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.44, but opened at $22.78. i3 Verticals shares last traded at $22.95, with a volume of 257 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IIIV shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of i3 Verticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $24.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.30.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.89 million, a P/E ratio of -71.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.97.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $67.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other i3 Verticals news, President Frederick Stanford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $318,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory S. Daily acquired 53,370 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.68 per share, with a total value of $996,951.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 31.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IIIV. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 177.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 21.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in i3 Verticals by 111.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. 58.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV)

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software & Payments, and Others.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.