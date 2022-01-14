i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Shares Gap Down to $23.44

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.44, but opened at $22.78. i3 Verticals shares last traded at $22.95, with a volume of 257 shares changing hands.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on IIIV shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of i3 Verticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $24.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.30.
The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.89 million, a P/E ratio of -71.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.97.
In other i3 Verticals news, President Frederick Stanford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $318,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory S. Daily acquired 53,370 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.68 per share, with a total value of $996,951.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 31.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IIIV. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 177.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 21.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in i3 Verticals by 111.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. 58.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV)
i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software & Payments, and Others.
