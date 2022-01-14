IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered IBEX from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on IBEX from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on IBEX from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of IBEX stock traded down $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $14.00. The stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,145. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.43. The company has a market cap of $258.58 million, a PE ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.56. IBEX has a one year low of $10.77 and a one year high of $25.50.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). IBEX had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $108.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that IBEX will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of IBEX by 5.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 959,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,312,000 after purchasing an additional 45,306 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of IBEX by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 277,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of IBEX by 1.4% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 272,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of IBEX by 55.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 266,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 95,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of IBEX by 2.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 156,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. 24.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

