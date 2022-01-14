IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered IBEX from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on IBEX from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on IBEX from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.00.
Shares of IBEX stock traded down $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $14.00. The stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,145. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.43. The company has a market cap of $258.58 million, a PE ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.56. IBEX has a one year low of $10.77 and a one year high of $25.50.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of IBEX by 5.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 959,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,312,000 after purchasing an additional 45,306 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of IBEX by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 277,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of IBEX by 1.4% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 272,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of IBEX by 55.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 266,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 95,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of IBEX by 2.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 156,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. 24.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About IBEX
IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.
