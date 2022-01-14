iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ) Shares Acquired by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ) by 3,658.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,498,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,233,000 after purchasing an additional 80,082 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 364,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,779,000 after acquiring an additional 30,559 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 232,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after acquiring an additional 16,708 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 226,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after acquiring an additional 10,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 180,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $26.28 on Friday. iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $27.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.75.

