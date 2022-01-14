iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Icad, Inc. designs, engineers, develops and manufactures digital image scanners, densitometers, film digitizers and related software for applications in the graphic arts, medical imaging and life sciences markets. The Company sells its products throughout the world through various distributors, resellers, systems integrators and OEM’s. “

ICAD has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of iCAD in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of iCAD from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of iCAD in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of iCAD from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

NASDAQ ICAD opened at $6.19 on Wednesday. iCAD has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $21.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.50 and a 200-day moving average of $10.81. The company has a market cap of $155.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.19 and a beta of 1.06.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). iCAD had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a negative return on equity of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $9.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that iCAD will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other iCAD news, CFO Charles Ross Carter purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Klein purchased 13,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.38 per share, for a total transaction of $99,445.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 21,975 shares of company stock worth $159,761 and have sold 28,750 shares worth $271,025. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iCAD by 10.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 5,611 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in iCAD in the third quarter valued at $3,440,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in iCAD by 324.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the period. ACT Capital L.L.C. lifted its holdings in iCAD by 1.1% in the third quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. now owns 224,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in iCAD by 62.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 16,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

