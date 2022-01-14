Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) by 38.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,779 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $3,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 4,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 142.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 727 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 42,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Icahn Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of IEP opened at $54.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.17. The company has a current ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a twelve month low of $48.93 and a twelve month high of $69.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 303.89 and a beta of 0.93.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.66). Icahn Enterprises had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.63%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,444.44%.

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following business ten segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Railcar, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, Railcar and Mining. The Investment segment is comprises of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

