ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Sets New 1-Year High at $22.30

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.30 and last traded at $22.28, with a volume of 35701 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.34.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter. ICICI Bank had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 11.56%. Analysts forecast that ICICI Bank Limited will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ICICI Bank during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in ICICI Bank by 199.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICICI Bank in the second quarter worth about $132,000. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICICI Bank in the second quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 8.1% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. 20.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, which includes retail banking, corporate banking, and treasury operations. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others.

