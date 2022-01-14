ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Sets New 1-Year High at $22.30

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.30 and last traded at $22.28, with a volume of 35701 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.07.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.34.
ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter. ICICI Bank had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 11.56%. Analysts forecast that ICICI Bank Limited will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.
About ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN)
ICICI Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, which includes retail banking, corporate banking, and treasury operations. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others.
