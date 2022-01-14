ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.55-11.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.77-8.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.95 billion.ICON Public also updated its FY21 guidance to $9.55-9.75 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on ICLR. Barclays increased their price objective on ICON Public from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on ICON Public from $242.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ICON Public from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut ICON Public from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on ICON Public from $234.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $278.17.

ICLR stock opened at $274.66 on Friday. ICON Public has a twelve month low of $168.76 and a twelve month high of $313.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 69.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $283.82 and a 200 day moving average of $261.96.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. ICON Public had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 166.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ICON Public will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ICON Public

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

