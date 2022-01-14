Ideagen plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.14 (LON:IDEA)

Ideagen plc (LON:IDEA) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.14 ($0.00) per share on Thursday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Ideagen stock opened at GBX 256.25 ($3.48) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.04, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 271.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 284.55. Ideagen has a 52-week low of GBX 226 ($3.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 335 ($4.55). The firm has a market capitalization of £752.58 million and a P/E ratio of 843.33.

Several research firms have issued reports on IDEA. increased their price objective on Ideagen from GBX 350 ($4.75) to GBX 365 ($4.95) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ideagen in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 365 ($4.95) target price on shares of Ideagen in a report on Thursday.

Ideagen plc develops and sells information management software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, and internationally. Its governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions include Q-Pulse QMS, a quality management software; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Q-Pulse Law, an EHS legal compliance software; Q-Pulse WorkRite, a health and safety management system; Pentana Audit, an audit automation software; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Compliance, an accountability and competency compliance software; and Pentana Risk, a cloud-based performance and risk management software.

