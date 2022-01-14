Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) Short Interest Down 75.8% in December

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 275,600 shares, a drop of 75.8% from the December 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDRA opened at $0.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.60. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $6.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average of $0.91.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDRA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,477,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 205,518 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 130.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 49,125 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 320,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 62,399 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 270.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 44,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $573,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.76% of the company’s stock.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the clinical development, and commercialization of drug candidates for both oncology and rare disease indications. The company was founded by Paul C. Zamecnik, Sudhir A. Agrawal, and James B. Wyngaarden on May 25, 1989 and is headquartered in Exton, PA.

