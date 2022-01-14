Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) Short Interest Down 75.8% in December

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 275,600 shares, a drop of 75.8% from the December 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ:IDRA opened at $0.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.60. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $6.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average of $0.91.
Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01.
Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the clinical development, and commercialization of drug candidates for both oncology and rare disease indications. The company was founded by Paul C. Zamecnik, Sudhir A. Agrawal, and James B. Wyngaarden on May 25, 1989 and is headquartered in Exton, PA.
