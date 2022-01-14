Ieq Capital LLC Invests $229,000 in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Seagen by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 886,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,440,000 after purchasing an additional 44,207 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Seagen by 3.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,725,000 after acquiring an additional 7,789 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen in the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Seagen in the third quarter worth approximately $1,795,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 5.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 85,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

SGEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Seagen from $167.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Seagen from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.92.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 301,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $48,330,516.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 33,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $6,041,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 490,179 shares of company stock worth $80,054,761 over the last 90 days. 27.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Seagen stock opened at $136.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a PE ratio of -73.94 and a beta of 0.77. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $133.20 and a one year high of $199.00.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.05). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. Seagen’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagen Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

