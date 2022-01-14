Ieq Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 32,891,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,874,000 after acquiring an additional 111,433 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,903,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,404 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 493.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,779,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,139,000 after purchasing an additional 11,458,529 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,088,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,377,000 after purchasing an additional 756,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,090,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,080,000 after purchasing an additional 303,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LYG shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. AlphaValue upgraded Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

LYG stock opened at $2.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average of $2.52. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $2.96.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG).

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.