Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 1,327 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 257.6% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the third quarter worth about $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 83.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the third quarter worth $107,000. 64.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco alerts:

In related news, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $1,219,906.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IVZ shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Invesco from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Invesco in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.58.

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $24.77 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.69. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.22.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Invesco had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 26.77%.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Article: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.