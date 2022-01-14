Ieq Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 1,435 Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 10.9% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 2.7% during the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 0.8% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 10,011 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 9.4% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 928 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 0.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.29.

GRMN stock opened at $132.15 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $113.59 and a 1 year high of $178.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.15 and a 200 day moving average of $151.91. The company has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.96.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. Garmin had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

