Ieq Capital LLC Sells 40,000 Shares of BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC)

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) by 48.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC owned 0.06% of BlackRock Capital Investment worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKCC. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,705,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,211,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 242.1% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 240,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 170,535 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 116.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 293,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 157,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 19.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 457,548 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 75,824 shares during the last quarter. 25.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BKCC stock opened at $4.21 on Friday. BlackRock Capital Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $4.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.19 and its 200 day moving average is $4.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.41 million, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.75.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 144.50%. The business had revenue of $12.51 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackRock Capital Investment Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.50%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.

