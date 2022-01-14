Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. cut its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,099,000 after acquiring an additional 6,608 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 19.3% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 19.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 17.8% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 139,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,176,000 after acquiring an additional 6,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITW opened at $247.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $77.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.00. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.89 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 78.53%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.74%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $4,533,252.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total transaction of $2,122,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ITW. Zacks Investment Research lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.36.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

