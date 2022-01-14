Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,461 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ILMN. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Illumina by 3.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $6,976,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Illumina by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,995 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $12,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Illumina by 223.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,457 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $24,522,000 after acquiring an additional 41,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 442,086 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $209,199,000 after acquiring an additional 16,609 shares during the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on ILMN shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised shares of Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $432.72 to $412.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $443.69.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $399.51 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $341.03 and a twelve month high of $555.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $378.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $429.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $62.44 billion, a PE ratio of 65.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.90.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.35, for a total transaction of $41,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,189 shares of company stock valued at $5,024,576 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

