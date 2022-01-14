IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) Major Shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New Sells 14,600 Shares

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 14,600 shares of IMARA stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $30,368.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Enterprise Associates 14 New also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 10th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 1,751 shares of IMARA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $3,502.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 8,200 shares of IMARA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $18,450.00.

On Monday, January 3rd, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 44,665 shares of IMARA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $104,516.10.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 15,196 shares of IMARA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total value of $34,950.80.

On Monday, December 27th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 27,651 shares of IMARA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $66,915.42.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 20,109 shares of IMARA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $46,652.88.

On Monday, December 20th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 85,123 shares of IMARA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total value of $192,377.98.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 28,817 shares of IMARA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total value of $65,702.76.

On Monday, December 13th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 17,501 shares of IMARA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total value of $49,527.83.

On Thursday, December 9th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 5,666 shares of IMARA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $16,714.70.

IMARA stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. IMARA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.24.

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.36. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that IMARA Inc. will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMRA. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of IMARA in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMARA in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of IMARA in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of IMARA in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of IMARA by 88.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 10,122 shares in the last quarter. 58.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IMRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on IMARA in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised IMARA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on IMARA from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

IMARA Company Profile

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

