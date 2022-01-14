Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on IMO. CIBC increased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Imperial Oil from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.73.

NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $39.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of $18.73 and a 12 month high of $40.46. The company has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.83.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). Imperial Oil had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.2189 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.23%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMO. Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 21,450 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 10,725 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 3.0% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 341,766 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,108,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 268,784 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 66.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 211,645 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,680,000 after buying an additional 84,300 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 8.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 549,682 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,348,000 after buying an additional 43,996 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

