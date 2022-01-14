Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Given New C$56.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IMO. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$47.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an average rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Imperial Oil has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.73.

Shares of IMO traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.14. 7,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of $18.73 and a 52-week high of $40.46. The stock has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.83.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.2189 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 129.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 146.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,748 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

