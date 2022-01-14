Impossible Finance (IF) Reaches Market Cap of $4.58 Million

Impossible Finance (CURRENCY:IF) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One Impossible Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.76 or 0.00001763 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Impossible Finance has a total market cap of $4.58 million and approximately $55,932.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Impossible Finance has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Impossible Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00063052 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.59 or 0.00075355 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,305.74 or 0.07643881 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00008612 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,161.45 or 0.99802593 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.48 or 0.00068175 BTC.

Impossible Finance Profile

Impossible Finance’s total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins. Impossible Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Impossible Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impossible Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Impossible Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Impossible Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Impossible Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Impossible Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.