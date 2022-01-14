IndexIQ Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 391.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,677 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in American National Group were worth $3,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ANAT. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in American National Group by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 19,284,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,645,315,000 after buying an additional 7,864,905 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in American National Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,822,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in American National Group by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 585,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,905,000 after buying an additional 177,614 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in American National Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $21,862,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in American National Group by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,641,000 after buying an additional 61,612 shares during the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANAT stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $188.80. 55 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,032. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $188.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.99. American National Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.38 and a 52 week high of $195.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd.

American National Group Company Profile

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

