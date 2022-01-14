IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $4.98 Million Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $4,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at $398,345,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 7,381.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,186,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 2,157,509 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,666,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,709,309,000 after buying an additional 1,655,815 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $792,990,000 after buying an additional 1,552,532 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,910,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,517 shares during the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Prologis stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $152.07. The stock had a trading volume of 10,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,274,487. The company has a market capitalization of $112.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.30. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.14 and a 52 week high of $169.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.09%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist raised their price target on Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price target on Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.07.

In related news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $2,076,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 323,335 shares of company stock worth $46,681,516. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

