IndexIQ Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Cadence Bancorporation worth $3,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CADE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,337,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,684,000 after buying an additional 153,346 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,407,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,957,000 after purchasing an additional 186,931 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,158,000 after purchasing an additional 131,997 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,648,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,419,000 after purchasing an additional 183,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,041,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares in the last quarter. 68.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CADE shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

CADE traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.70. 8,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,219,553. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.56. Cadence Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $34.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $182.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.26 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 11.45%. Cadence Bancorporation’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.99%.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

