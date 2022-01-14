IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 133 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $398.99. The company had a trading volume of 6,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,600. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $282.88 and a one year high of $408.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $372.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $368.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $63.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 22.07%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total transaction of $155,231.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.75.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

