IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 866 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $3,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Invitation Homes by 148.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after buying an additional 88,801 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invitation Homes by 123.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,818,000 after buying an additional 381,913 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Invitation Homes by 13.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 104,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after buying an additional 12,667 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 2.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 53.8% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 45,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 15,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 23,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total transaction of $980,981.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.18. 68,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,071,281. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.43 and a 12 month high of $45.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.89.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $509.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.56 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.11%.

Several research firms have weighed in on INVH. BTIG Research upgraded Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Invitation Homes from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. JMP Securities increased their price target on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.73.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

