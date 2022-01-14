Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €48.20 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €48.20 ($54.77) price objective on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IFXA. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($54.55) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays set a €43.00 ($48.86) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($53.41) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €43.00 ($48.86) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($56.82) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Infineon Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €44.94 ($51.07).

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Infineon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of €13.43 ($15.26) and a fifty-two week high of €19.70 ($22.39).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.