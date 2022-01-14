Insider Buying: Allianz Technology Trust Plc (LON:ATT) Insider Buys £494.19 in Stock

Allianz Technology Trust Plc (LON:ATT) insider Neeta Patel acquired 153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 323 ($4.38) per share, with a total value of £494.19 ($670.82).

Neeta Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Allianz Technology Trust alerts:

On Friday, December 10th, Neeta Patel bought 141 shares of Allianz Technology Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 350 ($4.75) per share, for a total transaction of £493.50 ($669.88).

ATT stock opened at GBX 310.50 ($4.21) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 348.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 317.75. The firm has a market cap of £1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 3.70. Allianz Technology Trust Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 237 ($3.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 386 ($5.24).

Allianz Technology Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based closed-end fund. The Company is an investment company. The Company invests principally in the equity securities of quoted technology companies on an around the world basis with the aim of achieving long-term capital growth in excess of the Dow Jones World Technology Index.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.