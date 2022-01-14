Insider Buying: MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) Major Shareholder Acquires 3,000 Shares of Stock

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) major shareholder General L.P. Standard acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.35 per share, for a total transaction of $19,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

General L.P. Standard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 14th, General L.P. Standard bought 12,591 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.79 per share, for a total transaction of $72,901.89.

On Monday, January 10th, General L.P. Standard acquired 2,900 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.79 per share, for a total transaction of $16,791.00.

On Friday, January 7th, General L.P. Standard bought 6,638 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $37,902.98.

On Wednesday, January 5th, General L.P. Standard acquired 14,614 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.81 per share, with a total value of $84,907.34.

On Monday, January 3rd, General L.P. Standard bought 13,635 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.44 per share, with a total value of $74,174.40.

On Wednesday, December 29th, General L.P. Standard bought 12,500 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $57,500.00.

On Monday, December 27th, General L.P. Standard acquired 41,974 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.54 per share, with a total value of $190,561.96.

On Thursday, December 23rd, General L.P. Standard acquired 5,746 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.19 per share, with a total value of $24,075.74.

On Tuesday, December 21st, General L.P. Standard acquired 26,977 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $113,573.17.

Shares of MDIA traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.52. 67,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,267. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.73. MediaCo Holding Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $17.40.

MediaCo (NASDAQ:MDIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.82 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MediaCo by 117.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 14,194 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediaCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediaCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000.

MediaCo Company Profile

MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Outdoor Advertising. The Radio segment engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City metropolitan area. The Outdoor Advertising segment operates advertising displays, such as bulletins, posters, and digital billboards primarily in Kentucky, West Virginia, Florida, and Georgia.

