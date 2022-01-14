Insider Selling: AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) EVP Sells 46,165 Shares of Stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) EVP Elizabeth F. Frank sold 46,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total transaction of $1,035,019.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of AMC opened at $20.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.35. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $72.62.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $763.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($5.70) earnings per share. AMC Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 538.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMC shares. Wedbush cut AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.44 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $12.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMC. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 67.6% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.41% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

